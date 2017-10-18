Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup

Round Four of the NAFTA talks has ended, and it sounds like nobody walked away happy.

The original plan was to wrap up those NAFTA talks by the end of the year. But the word came yesterday that negotiations are now likely to extend into next year.

On the agribusiness hour this morning, one of our guests was Texas rancher Kelley Sullivan, who was the only ag producer to testify at a hearing held last week by the House Ways and Means Committee’s subcommittee on trade. Kelley told me that, in her dialogue with subcommittee members, she explained that exports represent about $300 per fed steer and heifer raised by U.S. cattle raisers. That’s a value largely derived from the fact that, while we favor steaks and hamburgers in our country, in export markets like Japan and South Korea, they crave cuts that are not popular here.

And also on the trade front, we told you earlier this week that Vice President Pence was to meet with Japan’s deputy prime minister to discuss trade. Not many details are available on that meeting, which happened Monday in Washington, but a joint statement described the two leaders as having “affirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties. The statement also pledged work will continue on a number of issues, but no specific mention of beef trade was made. U.S. producers continue to hope that Japan will soften its enforcement of import restrictions that led to the recent escalation of tariffs on U.S. frozen beef.

There’s been a landmark development in a long running battle over what has been commonly referred to as the GIPSA rule. USDA announced yesterday the withdrawal of the Obama Administration regulations on buying and selling of livestock. Speaking to ag reporters via teleconference from Madrid, Spain, Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue told us he felt that the regulations stood to harm those they were supposedly intended to protect.

Secretary Perdue also said that USDA will engage in discussions with industry on how to best ensure fair competition.

The withdrawal of the GIPSA rule could be considered an example of the regulatory relief that many in agriculture say they believed Donald Trump would deliver when they helped elect him president. And another example of a regulatory posture likely to please ag interests is this: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has issued an agency-wide directive to end the practice often referred to as “sue and settle.” Pruitt saying EPA will no longer allow litigation to force the agency to adopt regulations.