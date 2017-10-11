Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup

There was a lot of anxiety for beef producers back in July when Japan announced it was raising the duties for imports of U.S. frozen beef from what was an already high 38.5 percent duty to a new rate of 50 percent. That’s a step taken by Japan to protect its domestic beef industry and, by the way, is perfectly legal under international trade laws.

The first month where we should have seen any impact from the duty escalation would have been August. The numbers for that month are now in, and Joe Schuele of the U.S. Meat Export Federation says things turned out better than might have been expected.

USMEF’s figures show U.S. beef exports to Japan rose from approximately 25,000 metric tons in August 2016 to roughly 31,000 metric tons in August of this year. That’s encouraging, but, as Joe Schuele emphasized, more time is needed to truly see how things go. The higher duties are scheduled to remain in effect through March of next year.

For more statistical information on beef exports, go here: http://www.usmef.org/news-statistics/statistics/

Trade is vital to our beef producers, and to all of local agriculture, in fact. And, that makes the ongoing NAFTA talks very important…

Those talks are resuming today.

Meanwhile, news reports in Canada suggest folks up there are not happy with how things have gone in the earlier rounds. The Canadian Press news agency says a consensus is growing that the U.S. is taking some unacceptable bargaining positions as part of a plot by President Trump to make the talks fail so he can walk away from NAFTA.

Related to all of that, this past weekend House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway lead a group of congress members who went on trip across the border to meet with Canadian officials. Afterward, Conaway issued a statement, saying the goal of the meeting was to ensure that Canada understands that U.S. agriculture “has a keen interest in getting NAFTA done and done right.” Conaway labeled NAFTA “too important to screw up.”

Thanks to the recent prolonged rainy spell, Texas farmers have had a hard time getting any work done in the field. USDA’s Crop Progress report shows that last week there were just 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork in the Lone Star State – a mild improvement from the previous week when only 3.7 days were deemed suitable. But here’s a little irony. Despite the limitations caused by the muddy conditions, this week’s report also shows harvest is a little ahead of the normal pace for corn, cotton, and sorghum. Wheat planting is also proceeding slight ahead of normal.

While we’ve had pretty wet weather of late, up in the Corn Belt, excessively dry conditions have been a concern. Stephanie Ho has the latest on corn from a meteorological perspective….

The Crop Progress report always newsworthy. And, the full report is available here: https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog4117.pdf