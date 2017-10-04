UPDATED: Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup

Things are not moving as quickly as anticipated on Virginia Congressman Bob Goodlatte’s bill to create a guestworker program for agriculture. Earlier, we had been told that a committee vote was scheduled for today. But there has been a postponement – with no date given for a rescheduled vote.

In response to an email I sent seeking more information about the delay, I received an email reply, which I am told can be attributed to a committee aide: “The Ag Act and the Legal Workforce Act are important components of the House Judiciary Committee’s efforts to improve our nation’s immigration laws. However, rather than rushing to a markup this week, we are taking some additional time to work on the bill. Chairman Goodlatte looks forward to bringing it up for consideration soon.”

When we learn more on the outlook for the guestworker bill, we will bring it to you on KGNC-AM and here on our website. Meanwhile, as agriculture watches events in Washington D.C., there’s a lot of attention being paid to what’s going to happen with tax reform. Everyone would love lower taxes, and for many in agriculture elimination of the so-called death tax is a major objective. But, what needs to preserved in existing tax policy? What do producers want to be sure they don’t lose in the tax reform process? I asked Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Board Member Arthur Uhl.

Now admittedly some of that terminology goes beyond common household words. But cattlemen understand it, and the basic message is: Just getting a tax rate cut doesn’t mean you’ll be paying less if other provisions of the tax code get tinkered with too much.

Organizers of a monthly survey see indications that producers are perhaps becoming less confident about the future of the ag economy. We know that commodity prices are weighing on the minds of producers, and the latest survey also showed concerns among producers about the overall U.S. economy and the stock market. Nevertheless, the Ag Economy Barometer produced by CME Group and Purdue University did offer a September index reading of 132, which is positive since any number above 100 is considered a good thing.

Among Texas High Plains farmers particularly troubled by low commodity prices: those who produce winter wheat. Current estimates show that the prices wheat farmers can get for their grain are running about $2 a bushel below production costs. With the enormous supply of wheat around the world, higher prices do not appear to be likely any time soon. But Texas A&M Economist Mark Welch tells me farmers can find ways to help their ledgers by analyzing production practices.

Some good things to think about there, but the economics of agriculture are very challenging right now for all of agriculture, not just with wheat.

Meanwhile, there’s the weather, which for the country as a whole is offering some challenges along with some blessings right now.

That concern about cotton you have to think is growing with the potential for heavy rain in the forecast for both today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service says Amarillo began today at 24.83 inches of precipitation for the year so far…7.45 inches above our normal for that year-to-date total. And remember, it’s only been a little more than two months since we were so dry we were talking about growing drought conditions for the Panhandle.