Wednesday’s Ag News Round Up

How much will the USDA change its previous forecasts for crop yields and stocks?

We will find out in just a few hours…

Getting some sort of price supports or other assistance for cotton farmers remains a challenge.

Plains Cotton Growers Executive President Steve Verett says the push continues to make sure supports for cotton are included in the next farm bill, which Congress is working on right now.

But, Verett says there is also an effort to get supports for cotton installed in the current farm bill, which still has another year to go before it is scheduled to expire…

And, speaking of cotton, if you were among the many first time cotton farmers in the Texas Panhandle this year, you probably didn’t get the best opportunity to judge cotton’s potential.

Unseasonably cool and wet weather at different points of the growing season stunted development in our area.

Maybe faster developing varieties would help.

And, in keeping with that, Delta Pine technical agronomist Kyle Lawles (law-less) says he and his colleagues will be looking over field data, hoping to find strategic advantages for farmers….

The National Farmers Union joined a coalition of 82 farmer, rural, and consumer groups, in sending a letter to the president, asking him to implement the Farmer Fair Practice Rules by executive order.

The groups say those rules would provide basic protections for farmers and ranchers against unfair and abusive practices as a result of consolidation in agriculture marketplaces.

The letter says, as a result of massive consolidation, just four meatpacking companies control 85 percent of the marketplace, as well as 74 percent of the pork market, and over half the poultry market.

Over the last four decades of consolidation, 90 percent of hog farmers and 41 percent of cattle farmers are now out of business.

71 percent of poultry growers now live below the federal poverty level.