Wednesday Sports Update – Zeke Appeals Suspension

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cowboys’ Elliott Files Appeal Of Six-Game Suspension

(New York, NY) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is appealing his six-game suspension. Elliott officially filed the appeal on Tuesday, the NFL Players’ Association announced. Elliott was handed the ban following a year-long domestic violence investigation by the NFL that determined there was “substantial” evidence that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Elliott has denied the accusations and will reportedly use the woman’s credibility against her during the appeals process. He was never arrested or charged. The 22-year-old Elliott led the NFL in rushing as a rookie last season with 1,631 yards.

Cowboys Prep For Colts

(Oxnard, CA) — The Cowboys continue to prepare for their third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys will practice through Thursday in Oxnard. Dallas is 1-and-1 in exhibition play after Saturday’s 13-10 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

Rangers Cruise Past Tigers

(Arlington, TX) — Mike Napoli homered and drove in three Rangers’ runs as they cruised past the Tigers 10-4 in Arlington. Napoli and Joey Gallo hit back-to-back home runs to cap off a four-run fourth that put Texas up for good. Robinson Chirinos also went deep as the Rangers won for the fifth time in six games. A.J. Griffin tossed five frames of one-run ball to earn the victory. The Rangers wrap up their three-game series with the Tigers tonight in Arlington. Cole Hamels will take the hill for Texas. He is 7-and-1 with a 3.31 ERA. Detroit will counter with right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who is 3-and-3 with a 6.69 ERA. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

Astros Hammer D’backs

(Phoenix, AZ) — George Springer’s two-run double highlighted a five-run second inning as the Astros hammered the Diamondbacks 9-4 at Chase Field. Starting pitcher Brad Peacock added a two-run double in the third for Houston, which has split the first two in the four-game home-and-home series. Francis Martes got the win.

MLB National League

——

San Francisco Giants 9, Miami Marlins 4

Milwaukee Brewers 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Cincinnati Reds 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta Braves 4, Colorado Rockies 3

San Diego Padres 8, Philadelphia Phillies 4

MLB American League

——

Tampa Bay Rays 6, Toronto Blue Jays 4

Texas Rangers 10, Detroit Tigers 4

Cleveland Indians 8, Minnesota Twins 1

Oakland Athletics 10, Kansas City Royals 8

Seattle Mariners 3, Baltimore Orioles 1

MLB Interleague

——

Houston Astros 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

Washington Nationals 3, Los Angeles Angels 1

New York Yankees 5, New York Mets 4

Boston Red Sox 10, St. Louis Cardinals 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 1

AT&T Stadium, Cotton Bowl Named Potential Venues For World Cup

(Undated) — AT&T Stadium and the Cotton Bowl are two of 49 potential venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The United Bid Committee of the U.S., Mexico and Canada announced the list yesterday. The venues and cities will now have until September 5th to declare their interest in hosting games.

Mets’ Tebow Makes 88-Year-Old’s Day With Virtual Hello

(Tampa, FL) — Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow is not only making headlines on the baseball field, but also off of it. A video of Tebow saying hello to a fan’s 88-year-old grandmother who recently suffered a stroke has gone viral. The 30-year-old Tebow has been playing for the St. Lucie Mets in Florida.