Wednesday Sports Update – Yankees Take AL Wild Card

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the American League wild-card baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Yankees Sink Twins In American League Wild Card Game

(Bronx, NY) — The Yankees are heading to the American League Division Series. New York topped the Twins, 8-4, in the AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer to help the Yanks rally from an early three-run deficit. New York advances to play the Indians in the ALDS. Game One is in Cleveland tomorrow.

Rockies Square Off With D’backs In NL Wild Card Game

(Phoenix, AZ) — Division rivals will square off in the National League Wild Card Game tonight as the Rockies challenge the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Jon Gray will pitch for Colorado. Arizona hands the ball to Zack Greinke. The winner of tonight’s game advances to play the top-seeded Dodgers in the NLDS. Pregame begins this evening at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Cowboys Preparing For Packers

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are turning their attention to Sunday’s home game against the Packers. Dallas is looking to bounce back from last Sunday’s 35-30 home loss to the Rams. The Cowboys fell to 2-and-2 with the setback. Green Bay is 3-and-1.

Texans Turn Attention To Chiefs

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are turning their attention to Sunday night’s home game against the unbeaten Chiefs. Houston improved to 2-and-2 with a 57-14 trouncing of the Titans in Week Four. Kansas City, which is the lone unbeaten team left in the NFL, is 4-and-0 after beating Washington last night.

Red Sox Face Astros Thursday

(Houston, TX) — The Astros and Red Sox meet in Game One of the ALDS in Houston tomorrow. Justin Verlander gets the ball in the opener of the best-of-five set for Houston. Boston counters with Chris Sale. The Astros will also host Game Two on Friday, with Boston’s Drew Pomeranz opposing Dallas Keuchel.

Rockets Take Down Thunder In Preseason Action

(Tulsa, OK) — Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George all made their preseason debuts for their new teams Tuesday night when the Rockets beat the Thunder 104-97 in Tulsa. Paul put up 11 points and seven assists in 24 minutes for Houston, which acquired the point guard from the Clippers in a trade. The Rockets face Shangahi at the Toyota Center tomorrow night.

NBA Preseason

——

Brooklyn Nets 115, New York Knicks 107

Houston Rockets 104, Oklahoma City Thunder 97

Chicago Bulls 113, New Orleans Pelicans 109

Phoenix Suns 114, Portland Trail Blazers 112

Mavs Host Bulls

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks battle the Bulls in a preseason affair tonight in Dallas. The Mavs opened exhibition play with a 106-104 victory over the Bucks on Monday. Dallas opens the regular season on Wednesday, October 18th against the Hawks.

NBA Tweaking All-Star Format

(New York, NY) — The NBA is tweaking its All-Star format. The league is abandoning the standard East vs. West format and will instead have two captains choose up sides. The player with the most All-Star votes in each conference will serve as captain and take turns picking the rest of their roster from the pool of other All-Stars.

Stars Open Regular Season Friday

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars open the regular season Friday at home versus the Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars look to reach the postseason under Ken Hitchcock, who returns for his second stint with the team after Lindy Ruff was let go. Hitchcock guided the Stars to a Stanley Cup title in the 1998-99 season.