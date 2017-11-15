Wednesday Sports Update – San Antonio Spurs Beat Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(Dallas, TX) — LaMarcus Aldridge piled up 32 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Spurs past the Mavericks 97-91 in Dallas. Dirk Nowitzki had a solid game with 12 points, seven boards and six helpers in defeat. The Mavericks have dropped three straight and are an NBA-worst 2-and-13. The Mavs host Minnesota on Friday.

Raptors Rip Rockets

(Houston, TX) — James Harden scored a game-high 38 points and dished out 11 assists but it wasn’t enough as the Raptors clobbered the Rockets 129-113 in Houston. Trevor Ariza chipped in 20 points and Clint Capela added 11 with 11 boards in defeat. The Rockets made just 12-of-39 from beyond the arc as their six-game winning streak was snapped. They begin a two-game road trip tomorrow in Phoenix.

NBA

——

Boston Celtics 109, Brooklyn Nets 102

Toronto Raptors 129, Houston Rockets 113

San Antonio Spurs 97, Dallas Mavericks 91

Panthers Slip Past Stars In Shootout

(Sunrise, FL) — Vincent Trocheckscored the winning shootout goal to give the Panthers a 4-3 victory over the Stars in Florida. Jamie Benn had a pair of goals and Remi Elie also scored for Dallas, which took a 3-2 lead after trailing 2-0. Dallas dropped its second straight and third in its last four games. The Stars stay in Florida to take on the Lightning tomorrow in Tampa.

NHL

——

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT)

Florida Panthers 4, Dallas Stars 3 (SO)

Columbus Blue Jackets 2, Montreal Canadiens 1 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 4, Arizona Coyotes 1

Minnesota Wild 3, Philadelphia Flyers 0

Nashville Predators 6, Washington Capitals 3

Edmonton Oilers 8, Las Vegas Golden Knights 2

Vancouver Canucks 3, Los Angeles Kings 2

Cowboys Prep For Eagles

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for their “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the rival and NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. It’s the first of three straight home games in a 12-day stretch for the ‘Boys, who are 5-and-4 on the season. Dallas is three games back of the 8-and-1 Eagles.

Texans Prep For Cardinals

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are preparing for Sunday’s showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Tom Savage will start again for Houston, which has lost three in-a-row after last Sunday’s 33-7 setback to the Rams in LA. The Texans are just 3-and-6 overall. The Cards come in at 4-and-5.

D’backs’ Lovullo, Twins’ Molitor MLB’s Managers Of The Year

(Secaucus, NJ) — The Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo and Twins’ Paul Molitor are Major League Baseball’s Managers of the Year. Lovullo received 18 of 30 first-place votes to beat out the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts and the Rockies’ Bud Black for National League honors. Lovullo led Arizona to 93 wins and the top NL wild card berth in his first season. The Snakes won just 69 games last year. Molitor also got 18 of 30 first-place votes in the American League. He beat out the Indians’ Terry Francona and Astros’ A.J. Hinch. “Molly” guided Minnesota to 85 wins and the second AL wild card a year after winning just 59 games.

‘Bama, Clemson, Miami, OU Top-Four In Latest CFP Rankings

(Undated) — Alabama is the new number-one in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are followed by Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma. Just outside of the top four national semifinal spots are Wisconsin at number-five and Auburn at number-six. Previous number-one Georgia slipped to seventh after Saturday’s 40-17 loss at Auburn. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State round out the top-ten.

TCU Falls In CFP Rankings

(Undated) — TCU is number-11 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The 8-and-2 Horned Frogs travel to Lubbock this Saturday to take on Texas Tech. In other local action on Saturday, Texas visits West Virginia, Texas A&M is at Ole Miss, SMU travels to Memphis, and Baylor hosts Iowa State.

College Basketball Roundup

(Undated) — In local college basketball action last night, Texas clobbered New Hampshire 78-60, while Texas Tech beat Maine 83-44. Tonight, TCU hosts South Dakota, and SMU entertains Northwestern State.

UCLA Players Home From China

(Los Angeles, CA) — The three UCLA basketball players detained in China for alleged shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill’s flight landed yesterday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport. Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement that “the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities.”