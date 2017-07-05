Wednesday Sports Update – Red Sox Blast Rangers

Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) is congratulated by teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) after he hit a solo home run in the 8th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Boston defeated Texas 11-4. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Red Sox Knock Off Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Andrew Benintendi plated six runs and scored four as the Red Sox knocked off the Rangers, 11-4, in Arlington. Yu Darvish got tagged for 11 hits and seven runs and fell to 6-and-7. Mike Napoli and Delino DeShields each went deep for Texas in defeat. The Rangers have lost three straight games. The Rangers try to prevent the sweep at home as they host the Boston Red Sox today at Globe Life Park. Andrew Cashner is on the mound for Texas, opposite of Boston starter Doug Fister. The Rangers are 40-and-44 on the year. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

Astros Hammer Braves

(Cumberland, GA) — Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel, and Josh Reddick each plated four runs as the Astros hammered the Braves, 16-4, at SunTrust Park. The Astros piled up 19 hits, including homers from Altuve, Reddick and George Springer. Brad Peacock tossed six-plus frames of three-run ball to earn the win. Houston is 57-and-27 overall and 30-and-9 away from home. The Astros wrap up a brief two-game series with the Atlanta Braves today at SunTrust Park. Joe Musgrove is on the mound for Houston, opposite of Braves’ starter Jaime Garcia. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

MLB National League

——-

Washington Nationals 11, New York Mets 4

Miami Marlins 5, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Philadelphia Phillies 0

Cincinnati Reds 8, Colorado Rockies 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 4, New York Yankees 1

Minnesota Twins 5, Los Angeles Angels 4

Oakland Athletics 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Kansas City Royals 7, Seattle Mariners 3

Boston Red Sox 11, Texas Rangers 4

MLB Interleague

——

Detroit Tigers 5, San Francisco Giants 3

Tampa Bay Rays 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee Brewers 6, Baltimore Orioles 2

San Diego Padres 1, Cleveland Indians 0

Houston Astros 16, Atlanta Braves 4

Hayward Signing With Celtics

(Boston, MA) — Gordon Hayward is coming to Boston. The prized free agent announced yesterday he is signing with the Celtics. The 27-year-old had spent his entire career with the Jazz since being selected with the ninth pick in the 2010 draft. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.

Thunder Sign Patterson

(Oklahoma City, OK) — The Thunder are adding another piece to the mix. According to ESPN, Oklahoma City is signing forward Patrick Patterson to a three-year, 16.4-million-dollar contract. Patterson gives the Thunder another three-point shooter to spread the floor for MVP Russell Westbrook. The 28-year-old has hit 37-percent from three during his seven-year career. Patterson spent most of the past four seasons with the Raptors after being acquired from Sacramento in a trade during the 2013-14 season. The Thunder also dealt for Paul George early in the offseason.

Joey Chestnut Sets Record Winning Hot Dog Eating Contest

(Brooklyn, NY) — Joey Chestnut set a new record and is once again the hot dog eating champion. Chestnut scarfed down 72 dogs and buns to win the Nathan’s annual Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 10th time in New York. That is a record number of hot dogs eaten for the competition.