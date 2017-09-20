Wednesday Sports Update – Rangers Score Late To Beat Mariners

Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Texas Rangers' Will Middlebrooks in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Rangers Outlast Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus plated runs in the eighth to lead the Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Mariners in Seattle. Joey Gallo also had an RBI for Texas, which has won its last two. Tony Barnette got the win and Alex Claudio closed it out for his ninth save.

Rangers Continue Series With M’s Tonight

(Seattle, WA) — The Rangers continue their series with the Mariners tonight in Seattle. It’s the second of their three-game set at Safeco Field. Andrew Cashner gets the nod for Texas, while Felix Hernandez will start for Seattle. The Rangers are 74-and-76, four-and-a-half games behind the Twins for the second AL wild card spot. Texas has 12 games left. Pregame begins tonight at 8:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Astros Clip White Sox

(Houston, TX) — Jose Altuve homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Astros held off the White Sox 3-1 in Houston. Altuve tied the game in the fourth with a solo shot and added some insurance with an RBI groundout in the eighth. Alex Bregman doubled home the run as the ‘Stros won their fifth straight. Collin McHugh tossed five innings of one-run ball to earn the win and Ken Giles locked down his 32nd save.

New Single-Season Record For Homers Set

(Undated) — There have been more home runs hit in Major League Baseball this season than in any other year in history. Kansas City’s Alex Gordon broke the record with the 5,694th of the season last night. The previous record was set in 2000.

MLB National League

——

Milwaukee Brewers 1, Pittsburgh Pirates 0

Philadelphia Phillies 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Miami Marlins 5, New York Mets 4

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Cincinnati Reds 7 (10 inn)

Washington Nationals 4, Atlanta Braves 2

San Diego Padres 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

San Francisco Giants 4, Colorado Rockies 3

MLB American League

——

New York Yankees 5, Minnesota Twins 2

Boston Red Sox 1, Baltimore Orioles 0 (11 inn)

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Kansas City Royals 2

Oakland Athletics 9, Detroit Tigers 8

Houston Astros 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland Indians 6, Los Angeles Angels 3

Texas Rangers 3, Seattle Mariners 1

MLB Interleague

——

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Cowboys Getting Ready For Cardinals On “MNF”

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys hit the practice field today as they begin to prepare for a “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Cardinals in Arizona. Dallas is looking to regroup after Sunday’s 42-17 beat down by the Broncos in Denver. The Cowboys are 1-and-1 after beating the Giants in Week One. Arizona is also 1-and-1 after an overtime win at Indianapolis.

Durant Apologizes For Thunder Tweets

(San Francisco, CA) — Warriors forward Kevin Durant is apologizing for sending tweets about his former team. Durant criticized the Thunder and former head coach Billy Donovan on Sunday. Durant expressed regret and called the tweets idiotic and childish.

Tillman Training To Join FBI

(Chicago, IL) — Former Bears and Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman is on a new career path. Multiple sources say Tillman is training to become an FBI agent. The 36-year-old Tillman, who has a criminal justice degree, retired after 13 NFL seasons last year.