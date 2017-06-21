Wednesday Sports Update – Rangers Score Early To Beat Blue Jays

Rangers Ride Four-Run First To Win Over Blue Jays

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers scored four times in the first inning and rolled to a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays at Globe Life Park. Carlos Gomez, Nomar Mazara and Adrian Beltre all homered for Texas, which got back to .500 at 35-and-35. Nick Martinez pitched one-run ball into the seventh for the win. The Rangers resume their four-game series with the Blue Jays tonight at Globe Life Park. Tyson Ross will make his second start for Texas. Toronto will send out right-hander Joe Biagini, who is 1-and-6 with a 4.26 ERA. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

Astros Hold Off A’s

(Oakland, CA) — The Astros scored five times in the first inning and went on to beat the A’s 8-4 in Oakland. George Springer and Carlos Beltran homered for Houston, which won its second straight. Francis Martes got the win. The Astros have the best record in the majors at 48-and-24.

Trio Of Astros Lead All-Star Voting

(Houston, TX) — A trio of Astros are leading vote-getters at their positions. Second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa lead their positions, while George Springer currently holds the third outfield spot. Brian McCann remains second among catchers behind Kansas City’s Salvador Perez. Voting ends June 29th. The 2017 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 11th at Marlins Park in Miami.

MLB National League

——

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (11 inn)

Washington Nationals 12, Miami Marlins 3

San Francisco Giants 6, Atlanta Braves 3

Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Milwaukee Brewers 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego Padres 0

Colorado Rockies 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 12, New York Mets 0

MLB American League

——

Los Angeles Angels 8, New York Yankees 3

Baltimore Orioles 6, Cleveland Indians 5

Texas Rangers 6, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Minnesota Twins 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Boston Red Sox 8, Kansas City Royals 3

Houston Astros 8, Oakland Athletics 4

Seattle Mariners 5, Detroit Tigers 4 (10 inn)

MLB Interleague

——

Tampa Bay Rays 6, Cincinnati Reds 5

TCU Tops A&M To Remain Alive In CWS

(Omaha, NE) — TCU is still alive in the College World Series after a 4-1 win over Texas A&M in Omaha. Brian Howard struck out 12 over seven innings of one-run ball. TCU will play Louisville in an elimination game tomorrow. The Aggies are eliminated from the double-elimination tournament at 0-and-2.

Arrests Made With Scalping Tickets To College World Series

(Omaha, NE) — At least three arrests have been made in connection with scalping tickets at the College World Series. Omaha Police say three people were charged with scalping tickets near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets, which is close to the TD Ameritrade Ballpark. Scalping tickets is aimed at trying to resell a ticket to a certain event for an amount greater that the face value. The practice is a misdemeanor offense and cannot be done on stadium property or within one-half mile of the stadium.

O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing Set For July 20th

(Carson City, NV) — O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing is set for July 20th. A Nevada parole board said yesterday the hearing will take place on closed-circuit video, with Simpson at Lovelock Correctional Center and four parole board members reviewing the case in Carson City. The 69-year-old former football star has served nine years behind bars for a 2007 armed robbery involving sports memorabilia. If Simpson is granted parole, he could walk out of prison in October. Simpson was acquitted more than 20 years ago of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.