Wednesday Sports Update – Rangers Pound Astros In Florida

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, celebrates his two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers with Elvis Andrus during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros moved their three-game home series against the Rangers to St. Petersburg because of unsafe conditions from Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Rangers Clobber Astros

(St. Petersburg, FL) — Shin-Soo Choo piled up three hits, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored to pace the Rangers past the Astros 12-2 at Tropicana Field. The series was moved to St. Petersburg from Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Adrian Beltre drove in three runs of his own and Joey Gallo bashed his 36th homer in the winning effort. Martin Perez tossed seven innings of two-run ball to pick up the win for Texas.

Rangers Activate Gallo From DL

(St. Petersburg, FL) — Rangers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo was activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list before last night’s game against the Astros. He was out since suffering a concussion on August 20th. The Rangers also announced that pitcher Tanner Scheppers accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers Resume Series With Astros

(St. Petersburg, FL) — The Rangers and Astros resume their three-game series tonight in St. Petersburg. Andrew Cashner will be on the bump for Texas. He is 7-and-9 with a 3.44 ERA. Houston will counter with lefty Dallas Keuchel, who is 11-and-2 with a 2.58 ERA. Pregame begins at 5:30 here on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

MLB National League

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (PPD/Rain)

Washington Nationals 8, Miami Marlins 3

Cincinnati Reds 14, New York Mets 4

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 6

San Diego Padres 6, San Francisco Giants 3

MLB American League

Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees (PPD/Rain)

Baltimore Orioles 4, Seattle Mariners 0

Boston Red Sox 3, Toronto Blue Jays 0

Texas Rangers 12, Houston Astros 2 (at St. Petersburg, FL)

Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City Royals 6, Tampa Bay Rays 2

Los Angeles Angels 8, Oakland Athletics 2

MLB Interleague

Colorado Rockies 7, Detroit Tigers 3

Cowboys Wrap Up Preseason Tomorrow

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys will wrap up the preseason tomorrow night against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. The game was moved to Arlington due to flooding in Houston. The ‘Boys are 3-and-1 in exhibition action after Saturday’s 24-20 win over Oakland. The regular season starts September 10th at the Giants.

Cowboys Owner Stands Behind Elliott

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated his support of Ezekiel Elliott with the second-year running back in New York appealing his six-game suspension. “Unfortunately you get confused in this conversation,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Every person that has any sense at all understands domestic violence and abhors it.” Jones went on to detail his background as the former head of a battered women’s shelter before firmly coming down on Elliott’s side: “It’s a very complicated issue because you have no evidence here. That’s all I want to say about it.” There’s no timetable for a decision on the ban from arbitrator Harold Henderson, who was appointed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Texans’ Watt Raising Money To Help Houston After Hurricane Harvey

(Undated) — Texans star J.J. Watt is doing everything he can to help the city of Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. An effort that started with the goal of 200-thousand dollars on Sunday is now reaching much more significant levels. Over five-million dollars has been raised. Youcaring.com-slash-JJWatt is the site where donations are being taken.

Rockets Owner Ups Donation To $10-Million

(Houston, TX) — Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is upping his donation to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to 10-million-dollars. The “Houston Chronicle” reports Alexander informed Houston mayor Sylvester Turner of the donation but will not put out a statement on the matter because he does not want it to bring attention to himself. Alexander had previously pledged to donate four-million-dollars Monday.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — The college football season kicks into high gear this week nationwide. On Saturday, Rice pays a visit to Texas-El Paso. Number-23 Texas is at home versus Maryland, and Baylor plays host to Liberty. Texas Tech hosts Eastern Washington Saturday afternoon in Lubbock Texas A&M travels to face UCLA on Sunday.

University Of Houston Postpones Sporting Events

(Houston, TX) — The University of Houston is cancelling or postponing several sporting events this weekend in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Cougars’ football season opener at the University of Texas-San Antonio on Saturday has been postponed. The schools are exploring rescheduling options. Other affected events include cross country, volleyball and soccer.

Thomas: I Am Not Damaged

(Undated) — Isaiah Thomas says he is not a damaged player. The All-Star guard tells ESPN he has made significant progress in his recovery from a hip injury. He added he will “be the same player.” Concerns over Thomas’ hip have held up a blockbuster trade that would send him from the Celtics to the Cavaliers as part of a package for Kyrie Irving.