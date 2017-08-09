Wednesday Sports Update – Rangers Lose To Mets

Texas Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin delivers a pitch during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

>>Mets Hold Off Rangers

(Flushing, NY) — Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes homered in the first and the Mets held on for a 5-4 win over the Rangers in New York. Joey Gallo, Adrian Beltre and Robinson Chirinos all homered for Texas in the opener of the two-game set. A.J. Griffin took the loss in place of Andrew Cashner, who was a late scratch. The Rangers and Mets wrap up their brief two-game series today in New York. Martin Perez will get the ball for Texas. The Mets will counter with right-hander Rafael Montero. Because of the 11am start time, there will be no Rangers broadcast on KGNC today.

M’s Get Frieri From Rangers For One Dollar

(Oakland, CA) — The Mariners are getting pitcher Ernesto Frieri on the cheap. The Rangers sold Frieri to the M’s for one dollar yesterday. He has since been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League. Frieri was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six relief appearances for Texas.

White Sox Hold Off Astros

(Chicago, IL) — The White Sox jumped out to an early lead and held on to top the Astros 8-5 in Chicago. Houston ace Dallas Keuchel was knocked around to the tune of eight runs over four innings to take the loss. Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve homered but the ‘Stros fell to 71-and-41.

MLB National League

——

Miami Marlins 7, Washington Nationals 3

San Diego Padres 7, Cincinnati Reds 3

Philadelphia Phillies 5, Atlanta Braves 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

San Francisco Giants 6, Chicago Cubs 3

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 4, New York Yankees 2

Boston Red Sox 2, Tampa Bay Rays 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Houston Astros 5

Seattle Mariners 7, Oakland Athletics 6 (10 inn)

Los Angeles Angels 3, Baltimore Orioles 2

MLB Interleague

——

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Detroit Tigers 3

New York Mets 5, Texas Rangers 4

Cleveland Indians 4, Colorado Rockies 1

Minnesota Twins 11, Milwaukee Brewers 4

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Kansas City Royals 3

>>Cowboys Continue Training Camp

(Oxnard, CA) — Cowboys training camp continues today in Oxnard, California. Dallas opened up the preseason last Thursday with a win over the Cardinals. The Cowboys will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The final practice in Oxnard is August 17th.

Texans Open Preseason Tonight At Carolina

(Charlotte, NC) — The Texans open up the preseason tonight against the Panthers in Carolina. Head coach Bill O’Brien said all three quarterbacks will play, with Tom Savage starting. The Texans begin the regular season September 10th at home against Jacksonville.

Patriots First NFL Team To Buy Own Planes

(Foxboro, MA) — The Patriots are the first NFL team to own their own planes to fly to games. ESPN reports the five-time Super Bowl champions have bought two used Boeing 767 jets at a cost of 10-million dollars each. The planes have been refurbished with first-class style seating that reclines all the way.

Mayweather: I’m Not What I Used To Be

(Undated) — Boxer Floyd Mayweather is taking a somewhat introspective tone ahead of his much-hyped fight this month with MMA star Conor McGregor. Speaking with ESPN this week, Mayweather said that McGregor has the advantages of youth, size and reach. The 40-year-old Mayweather said it’s obvious to him that he’s not the same fighter he used to be. He said he knew he was slipping a bit in his last fight in 2015 against Andre Berto. “I’m not what I used to be,” Mayweather said. Mayweather says that regardless, he’s going to win the August 26th fight in Las Vegas. He’s coming out of retirement with a record of 49-0.