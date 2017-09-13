Wednesday Sports Update – Rangers Lose To Mariners

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) takes the ball from starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(Arlington, TX) — A pair of early three-run homers staked the Mariners to a comfortable lead and they held on to top the Rangers 10-3 in Arlington. Texas starter Miguel Gonzalez surrendered seven runs over two-and-a-third innings to take the loss. Rookie Willie Calhoun picked up his first big-league hit and RBI as the Rangers fell three back in the wild card chase. The Rangers and M's resume their four-game series tonight in Arlington. Martin Perez will get the ball for Texas. Seattle will send out right-hander Mike Leake. In roster news, the Rangers released pitcher Tyson Ross to make room on the 40-man roster for Willie Calhoun. Pregame begins this evening at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Rangers Announce 2018 Schedule

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers released their complete 2018 schedule yesterday. They open the season with a four-game series against the Houston Astros starting March 29th. Texas will play the NL West in interleague play including home-and-home series’ against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. The Rangers close out the regular season in Seattle on September 30th.

Rangers Hosting Career Fair For Veterans, Military Families

(Dallas, TX) — The Texas Rangers is partnering with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce program for a hiring effort. “Hiring Our Heroes” worked with the Rangers to organize yesterday’s career fair for veterans and military spouses at Globe Life Park. More than 100 local employers took part in the fair, including companies like Toyota, FedEx, and Wells Fargo.

Verlander, Astros Quiet Angels

(Anaheim, CA) — Justin Verlander couldn’t be touched as the Astros shutout the Angels 1-0 to open a three-game series Anaheim. Verlander struck nine over eight one-hit innings to improve to 12-and-8. He’s allowed one run in 14 innings since being acquired by Houston. Ken Giles took care of the ninth for his 30th save. Yuli Gurriel’s RBI single in the second was all the offense the ‘Stros would need. They ended a four-game losing streak to move their magic number to clinch the American League West to five games.

Indians Tie AL Record With 20th Straight Win

(Cleveland, OH) — Make it 20 straight wins for the Indians. Cleveland tied the American League record for consecutive victories with a 2-0 win over the Tigers in Cleveland. Only the Chicago Cubs and New York Giants have had longer streaks in MLB history. The Cubs won 21 in-a-row in 1935, while the Giants won 26 straight in 1916.

Dodgers End 11-Game Losing Streak

(San Francisco, CA) — The Dodgers’ 11-game losing streak is over. LA ended the skid by holding on for a 5-3 win over the rival Giants in San Francisco. Despite their recent struggles, the Dodgers still have the best record in the majors at 93-and-52. They’re 10 games ahead of Arizona in the NL West.

MLB National League

——

Philadelphia Phillies 9, Miami Marlins 8 (15 inn)

Atlanta Braves 8, Washington Nationals 0

Milwaukee Brewers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Chicago Cubs 8, New York Mets 3

St. Louis Cardinals 13, Cincinnati Reds 4

Colorado Rockies 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Francisco Giants 3

MLB American League

——

Kansas City Royals 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto Blue Jays 3, Baltimore Orioles 2

Tampa Bay Rays 2, New York Yankees 1 (at Flushing, NY)

Cleveland Indians 2, Detroit Tigers 0

Boston Red Sox 11, Oakland Athletics 1

Seattle Mariners 10, Texas Rangers 3

Houston Astros 1, Los Angeles Angels 0

MLB Interleague

——

Minnesota Twins 16, San Diego Padres 0

Lakers To Retire Kobe’s Numbers

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Lakers will retire both of Kobe Bryant’s jerseys this season. Los Angeles will retire Bryant’s number-eight and 24 jerseys before its game against the Warriors on December 18th. Bryant won five championships in his 20 seasons in LA.

Danica Patrick Won’t Return To Stewart-Haas Racing

(Undated) — Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing next season. She announced her time with SHR has come to an end due to a new sponsorship arrangement. Patrick has been with SHR for the last six seasons. The 35-year-old owns seven top-10 finishes in 180 career starts.