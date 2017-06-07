Wednesday Sports Update – Rangers Clip The Mets

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a two-run home run swing as New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud watches in the third inning of an interleague baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The shot scored Adrian Beltre in the 10-8 Rangers win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rangers Outslug Mets To Snap Four-Game Skid

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers surrendered five home runs and still beat the Mets 10-8 at Globe Life Park. Nomar Mazara went 4-for-5 with a home run and Joey Gallo also went deep for Texas, which snapped a four-game losing streak. The Rangers are fourth in the AL West at 27-and-31, 14-and-a-half games back. The Rangers and Mets close out their brief two-game Interleague series tonight in Arlington. Yu Darvish will get the ball for Texas. He is 5-and-4 with a 3.13 ERA. New York will send out right-hander Zack Wheeler, who is 3-and-3 with a 3.72 ERA.

Rangers Place Napoli On DL; Activate Alvarez

(Arlington, TX) — Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli is on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday, a day after he suffered the injury against the Houston Astros. Napoli is batting just .192 with 11 home runs and 25 RBI in 51 games this season. The Rangers activated pitcher Dario Alvarez from the DL to fill the roster spot.

Astros’ 11-Game Winning Streak Ends As Royals Rally Late

(Kansas City, MO) — Ken Giles gave up a two-run homer to Mike Moustakas in the ninth inning as the Astros lost 9-7 to the Royals in KC. Giles also allowed a three-run double to Whit Merrifield in the eighth that tied the game at seven. The Astros blew a 7-1 lead and had their 11-game inning streak snapped.

MLB National League

——

Cincinnati Reds 13, St. Louis Cardinals 1

Philadelphia Phillies 3, Atlanta Braves 1

Milwaukee Brewers 5, San Francisco Giants 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Miami Marlins 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 10, San Diego Padres 2

Washington Nationals 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

MLB American League

——

Boston Red Sox 5, New York Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay Rays 2

Los Angeles Angels 5, Detroit Tigers 3

Kansas City Royals 9, Houston Astros 7

Oakland Athletics 4, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Seattle Mariners 12, Minnesota Twins 3

MLB Interleague

——

Baltimore Orioles 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 5 (10 inn)

Texas Rangers 10, New York Mets 8

Colorado Rockies 11, Cleveland Indians 3

Cowboys Wrap Up OTA’s Today

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys wrap up Organized Team Activities today. It’s the last of nine OTA sessions for the ‘Boys. A three-day, mandatory minicamp for all players will start next Tuesday.

Game Three Of NBA Finals Tonight

(Cleveland, OH) — Game Three of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers takes place tonight in Cleveland. Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven set with a 132-113 win on Sunday. The Warriors are 14-and-0 in this year’s postseason.

Belmont Stakes Post-Position Draw Today

(Elmont, NY) — The post-position draw takes place today for Saturday’s running of the Belmont Stakes. Starting gates and morning-line odds will be assigned for the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown starting at 11 a.m. Eastern at Belmont Park. Classic Empire is considered a strong contender for the mile-and-a-half race. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year after Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby and Cloud Computing took the Preakness Stakes.