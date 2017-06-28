Wednesday Sports Update – Rangers Clip Cleveland

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre is congratulated by teammates after Beltre hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Cleveland. The Rangers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Rangers Top Tribe On Beltre Homer In Ninth

(Cleveland, OH) — Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career homer to break a one-all tie in the ninth inning as the Rangers slipped past the Indians 2-1 in Cleveland. Robinson Chirinos also went deep for Texas as it improved to 39-and-38. Tyson Ross tossed six frames of two-hit, one-run ball with Keone Kela picking up the win in relief. Matt Bush tossed a scoreless ninth to notch the save. The Rangers have won three-of-four. The Rangers and Indians continue their four-game series tonight in Cleveland. Yu Darvish will be on the bump for Texas. He is 6-and-5 with a 3.12 ERA. The Indians will send out right-hander Trevor Bauer, who is 6-and-6 with a 5.53 ERA. Pregame begins at 5:30 on KGNC. Texas is third in the AL West at 39-and-38.

A’s Hold Off ‘Stros

(Houston, TX) — Ryon Healy’s grand slam highlighted the Athletics’ 6-4 win over the Astros in the opener of a three-game set at Minute Maid Park. Houston was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. Mike Fiers took the loss. George Springer hit his 23rd bomb of the season for the Astros, who had won six of their past seven.

MLB National League

——

Washington Nationals 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Miami Marlins 6, New York Mets 3

Cincinnati Reds 8, Milwaukee Brewers 6

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, St. Louis Cardinals 5 (10 inn)

Atlanta Braves 3, San Diego Padres 0

San Francisco Giants 4, Colorado Rockies 3 (14 inn)

MLB American League

——

Baltimore Orioles 3, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Detroit Tigers 5, Kansas City Royals 3

Texas Rangers 2, Cleveland Indians 1

Boston Red Sox 9, Minnesota Twins 2

Oakland Athletics 6, Houston Astros 4

Chicago White Sox 4, New York Yankees 3

MLB Interleague

——

Tampa Bay Rays 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (10 inn)

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Los Angeles Angels 0

Philadelphia Phillies 8, Seattle Mariners 2

Florida Wins College World Series

(Omaha, NE) — The University of Florida is celebrating its first ever national championship in baseball. The Gators beat LSU 6-1 in Game Two of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park, sweeping the best-of-three matchup in two games. Florida claimed Monday’s World Series opener, 4-3.

Stars Buy Out Niemi’s Contract

(Dallas, TX) — The Dallas Stars are buying out the final year of goalie Antti Niemi’s [[ AHN-tee nee-EM-ee’s ]] contract, making him a free agent. Niemi was due 4.5-million-dollars next season. The 33-year-old went 12-12-and-4 with a 3.30 goals-against-average in 37 games last season. Niemi became expendable when the Stars acquired netminder Ben Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings last month.

Rockets Reportedly In Play For Paul

(Undated) — Another Western Conference power is in play for Chris Paul. ESPN reports the Rockets have emerged as a serious potential suitor for Chris Paul. Houston would need to clear salary cap space to make an offer to the soon-to-be free agent.

Cubs Making Second Visit To White House Since Winning World Series

(Washington, DC) — The Chicago Cubs will be making their second visit to the White House today since winning the World Series last fall. Manager Joe Maddon told reporters yesterday that he and some members of the team will be taking part in an informal gathering. He wasn’t sure if President Trump would stop by. The North Siders already visited the White House to celebrate their title in January before President Obama left office.

Elliott Agrees To Extension With Hendrick Motorsports

(Charlotte, NC) — Chase Elliott is sticking with Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott and the racing company agreed to a four-year extension through the 2022 season yesterday. Elliott was the top rookie in NASCAR’s top series last year. He’s sixth in the current standings.