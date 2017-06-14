Wednesday Sports Update – Odor Homers Rangers Past Astros

Two Odor Blasts Carry Rangers Past Astros

(Houston, TX) — Rougned Odor came to life to lead the Rangers past the Astros, 4-2, at Minute Maid Park. Odor hit two home runs, a solo shot in the seventh to tie the game and a two-run bomb in the eighth for the lead. Reliever Jose Leclerc grabbed the win and Matt Bush got four outs for the save. The Rangers and Astros wrap up their three-game series tonight in Houston. Andrew Cashner will be on the bump for Texas. He is 3-and-5 with a 3.17 ERA. The Astros will counter with rookie right-hander Francis Martes. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

MLB National League

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Milwaukee Brewers 0 (G1)

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Colorado Rockies 2

Washington Nationals 10, Atlanta Braves 5

Chicago Cubs 14, New York Mets 3

Milwaukee Brewers 8, St. Louis Cardinals 5 (G2)

San Diego Padres 6, Cincinnati Reds 2

MLB American League

Tampa Bay Rays 8, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Texas Rangers 4, Houston Astros 2

Minnesota Twins 20, Seattle Mariners 7

Chicago White Sox 6, Baltimore Orioles 1

Los Angeles Angels 3, New York Yankees 2 (11 inn)

MLB Interleague

Miami Marlins 8, Oakland Athletics 1

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, Detroit Tigers 6

Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Cleveland Indians 5

Boston Red Sox 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3 (12 inn)

Kansas City Royals 8, San Francisco Giants 1

Cowboys Continue Minicamp Today

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys continue their three-day, mandatory minicamp today. It’s the final workouts for the team ahead of training camp next month. The preseason is less than two months away with the ‘Boys’ first game set for August 3rd against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Texans’ Duane Brown A No-Show At Minicamp

(Houston, TX) — Texans left tackle Duane Brown was a no-show when mandatory minicamp began yesterday. Brown is seeking a new contract, according to the “Houston Chronicle.” The three-day camp continues today. It’s the final workouts for the team ahead of training camp next month. The preseason is less than two months away with the Texans’ first game set for August 9th at Carolina.

TCU, Texas A&M Prep For CWS

(Undated) — TCU and Texas A&M are preparing for the College World Series in Omaha. Double-elimination play starts Saturday with Bracket One action as Florida State faces LSU, and Oregon State meets Cal State Fullerton. In Bracket Two on Sunday, TCU takes on Florida, while Texas A&M battles Louisville. The bracket winners will meet in a best-of-three championship series starting June 26th.

Kent State’s Heintz Dies After Workout

(Kent, OH) — A college football player is dead following a workout with his team. Kent State offensive lineman Tyler Heintz collapsed and was taken to a local hospital following conditioning drills Tuesday morning. The incoming freshman was later pronounced dead at only 19 years old. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Warriors Victory Parade Is Set For Thursday

(Oakland, CA) — For the second time in three years, the city of Oakland is planning a victory parade for the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. Thursday morning’s parade is expected to attract as many as one-million fans. The route will wind through downtown city streets to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center for a rally. The Warriors finished off Cleveland in Monday night’s Game Five of the NBA Finals, 129-to-120, to win the series four-games-to-one. Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP, averaging better than 35 points and eight rebounds in the series.

Warriors Release White House Statement

(Oakland, CA) — It’s unclear if the NBA champion Warriors will visit the White House. Team officials said in a statement “We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.” In May, head coach Steve Kerr said Donald Trump, quote, “is ill-suited to be president because he’s a blowhard.”

Penguins’ Stanley Cup Parade Is Today

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will hold a victory parade this morning. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern and follow the same route as last year’s title team and end at Point State Park. The Pens captured their second straight Stanley Cup and fifth overall with a 2-0 shutout of the Predators in Nashville on Sunday. Pittsburgh won the best-of-seven set 4-2.