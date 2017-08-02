Wednesday Sports Update – Mariners Slip Past Rangers

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a three-home run swing as Seattle Mariners' Mike Zunino, right, watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Mariners Hold Off Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — The Mariners raced out to a 5-0 lead and held on for an 8-7 win over the Rangers in Texas. Joey Gallo went deep twice and drove in four runs for Texas, which looks to avoid a three-game sweep tonight. Nick Martinez fell to 3-and-4.

Rangers Wrap Up Series With M’s Tonight

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers and Mariners wrap up their three-game series tonight at Globe Life Park. Andrew Cashner gets the ball for Texas. He is 6-and-8 with a 3.48 ERA. Seattle will send out lefty Ariel Miranda, who is 7-and-4 with a 4.31 ERA.

Rays Sink Astros

(Houston, TX) — The Rays jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat the Astros, 6-4, in the second of four games at Minute Maid Park. Carlos Beltran and Alex Bregman both left the yard and had two RBI in the loss. Mike Fiers dropped to 7-and-6, giving up six runs on eight hits in six-and-one-third innings. The ‘Stros have lost three-of-four.

Scherzer Exits After Hitting First Home Run

(Miami, FL) — Nationals ace Max Scherzer is on the mend after hitting his first career home run. The reigning National League Cy Young winner launched a three-run shot in the second inning of Washington’s 7-6 loss to the Marlins, but had to exit in the bottom half of the frame with neck spasms. Scherzer says the issue isn’t serious.

Lester Leads Cubs In Drubbing Of D’backs

(Chicago, IL) — Jon Lester hit his first career homer as the Cubs lit up the Diamondbacks 16-4 in the opener of a three-game set in Chicago. Lester also struck out nine to reach 2,000 for his career. However, Lester was pulled in the fifth, allowing Hector Rondon to earn the win. Anthony Rizzo went deep twice for the Cubs, who are 14-and-3 in their last 17 games.

MLB National League

Cincinnati Reds 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Miami Marlins 7, Washington Nationals 6

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Atlanta Braves 2

Milwaukee Brewers 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Chicago Cubs 16, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

Colorado Rockies 5, New York Mets 4

MLB American League

Detroit Tigers 4, New York Yankees 3

Baltimore Orioles 7, Kansas City Royals 2

Boston Red Sox 12, Cleveland Indians 10

Seattle Mariners 8, Texas Rangers 7

Tampa Bay Rays 6, Houston Astros 4

Toronto Blue Jays 8, Chicago White Sox 4

MLB Interleague

San Francisco Giants 10, Oakland Athletics 4

Los Angeles Angels 7, Philadelphia Phillies 1

San Diego Padres 3, Minnesota Twins 0

Cowboys Open Preseason Tomorrow

(Canton, OH) — The Cowboys are off today as they head to Canton, Ohio. The ‘Boys open the preseason tomorrow night against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game.

Wings Host Seattle Friday

(Arlington, TX) — The Dallas Wings are off the hardwood until Friday when the Seattle Storm come to town. The Wings sit at 11-and-14 after Sunday’s 95-74 loss in Los Angeles.

>>Report: Beyonce Interested In Houston Rockets

(Undated) — A major Houston pop star may be interested in buying a stake in the Rockets. Bloomberg reports Beyonce is considering plopping down some cash for the Rockets, although her representative didn’t comment. Houston owner Les Alexander announced last month he was putting the team up for sale. The Rockets didn’t comment on Beyonce’s rumored interest.