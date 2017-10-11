Wednesday Sports Update – Labor Union Files Complaint Against The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Labor Union Files Complaint Against Cowboys After Jones’ Anthem Stance

(Undated) — A labor union representing workers in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas is filing a complaint against the Dallas Cowboys. It alleges team owner and GM Jerry Jones is in violation of the National Labor Relations Act by saying players who do not stand for the national anthem will not play. The “Fort Worth Star-Telegram” reports the complaint was filed in Texas and claims Jones violated the act that prohibits employers from threatening workers for their “concerted activity.” Jones said on Sunday that any Cowboys player who does anything to disrespect the flag will not play.

Sharpton Demands ESPN Meeting Over Hill Suspension, Blasts Cowboys Owner

(New York, NY) — The Reverend Al Sharpton is demanding a meeting with ESPN executives over the suspension of anchor Jemele Hill. She suggested that NFL fans could boycott the Cowboys and its sponsors after team owner Jerry Jones vowed to keep players off the field if they kneel during the national anthem. Sharpton calls the suspension “outrageous” and “insulting.” He accuses Jones of having a “plantation mentality.”

Cowboys On Bye Week

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are on their bye week. They will return to action October 22nd when they visit the San Francisco 49ers. The ‘Boys sit third in the NFC East at 2-and-3 after Sunday’s 35-31 home loss to Green Bay. Philadelphia currently leads division at 4-and-1. Washington is 2-and-2, while the Giants are 0-and-5.

Texans Prep For Browns

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are preparing for their Week Six showdown with the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. The Texans are 2-and-3 on the season after their 42-34 home loss to Kansas City this past Sunday. The Browns are 0-and-5.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — The college locals are gearing up for their next games. On Saturday, Texas clashes with Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, seventh-ranked TCU travels to Kansas State, Texas A&M visits Florida, Texas Tech is at West Virginia, and Baylor visits 14th-ranked Oklahoma State. SMU is off this week.

Astros Await ALCS Opponent

(Houston, TX) — The Astros are awaiting their opponent for the American League Championship Series. The Indians and Yankees play a decisive Game Five of their ALDS tonight in Cleveland with the winner advancing to face the ‘Stros. If the Indians win, the Astros would open the ALCS in Cleveland. If the Yankees win, the Astros would host New York.

Nationals, Cubs Clash In NLDS G4 Today

(Chicago, IL) — The Chicago Cubs will try again today to punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series. They host the Nationals this afternoon in Game Four of their NL Division Series at Wrigley Field. The game was rescheduled for today after being rained out last night. Washington will start Tanner Roark [[ ROH-arc ]], while Chicago counters with Jake Arrieta The Cubs rallied for a 2-1 win in Game Three on Monday to take a two-games-to-one lead in the best-of-five matchup. The winner of this series moves on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Pregame begins this afternoon at 2:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Yankees, Indians Play Deciding ALDS G5 Tonight

(Cleveland, OH) — It’s come down to a do-or-die Game Five for the Yankees and Indians in their American League Division Series. They play the finale of their best-of-five matchup tonight at Progressive Field. CC Sabathia will start for New York and Corey Kluber for Cleveland. It’s a rematch of Game Two, in which the Indians overcame an 8-3 deficit to win 9-8 in 13 innings to take a 2-0 series lead. The Yankees bounced back to win the next two at home and even the series at two. The winner of tonight’s game moves on to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Coverage begins after the Cubs/Nationals game on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

USA Missing Out On 2018 World Cup

(Couva, Trinidad and Tobago) — The unthinkable is happening to the USA men’s soccer team. They won’t be going to the 2018 World Cup after losing 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago in Couva on Tuesday. The loss, plus wins by Honduras and Panama, eliminated Team USA. The last time the United States didn’t qualify for the World Cup was in 1986.

Stars Hold Off Red Wings

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars opened up a two goal first-period lead and never looked back as they doubled up the Red Wings 4-2 in Dallas. John Klingberg opened the scoring for the Stars before Tyler Seguin extended the lead with 31-seconds left in the first. Mattias Janmark and Martin Hanzal also lit the lamp in the winning effort. Ben Bishop stopped 23-of-25 shots sent his way as Dallas picked up its first win of the season. The Stars visit Nashville tomorrow before returning home to host Colorado on Saturday.

NHL

——

Columbus Blue Jackets 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1 (ot)

St. Louis Blues 3, New York Rangers 1

Chicago Blackhawks 3, Montreal Canadiens 1

Nashville Predators 6, Philadelphia Flyers 5

Dallas Stars 4, Detroit Red Wings 2

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Arizona Coyotes 2

Ottawa Senators 3, Vancouver Canucks 2 (so)

NBA Preseason

——

Toronto Raptors 116, Detroit Pistons 94

Indiana Pacers 108, Maccabi 89

Chicago Bulls 108, Cleveland Cavaliers 94

Orlando Magic 103, San Antonio Spurs 98

Oklahoma City Thunder 96, Denver Nuggets 86

Utah Jazz 105, Los Angeles Lakers 99