Wednesday Sports Update – Former MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2013, file photo, two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues with Toronto and Philadelphia at the MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(Pasco County, FL) — The sheriff of Pasco County, Florida is confirming that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash off the Florida coast. The light sport aircraft crashed into the Gulf about ten miles west of St. Petersburg yesterday afternoon. Sheriff Chris Nocco knew Halladay personally and described him as having a heart of gold and being very humble. He said Halladay’s death is a true loss for the community. The 40-year-old was an eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner over his 16-year career with the Phillies and Blue Jays.

Cowboys Prep For Falcons

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for Sunday’s road game against the Falcons in Atlanta. Dallas will then have three straight home games. The ‘Boys have won three in-a-row to move to 5-and-3 on the season. The Falcons are 4-and-4.

>>Texans Sign QB Johnson; Release McGloin, Langford

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are adding quarterback depth, but it’s not Colin Kaepernick. The Texans have signed veteran signal caller Josh Johnson and released QB Matt McGloin and defensive end Kendall Langford. The move comes a day after head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about the possibility of signing Kaepernick, who remains a free agent despite his success on the field.The Texans continue to prepare for their Week 10 showdown with the red-hot Rams in Los Angeles.

Mavs Hammer Wizards For Second Win

(Washington, DC) — Harrison Barnes went off for 31 points and nine rebounds as the Mavericks surprised the Wizards 113-99 at Capital One Arena. It was only Dallas’ second win of the season in 12 tries. Dennis Smith Junior piled up 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the rookie point guard’s head-to-head matchup with Washington star John Wall. The Mavs return home to host LeBron James and the Cavaliers on Saturday.

NBA

New Orleans Pelicans 117, Indiana Pacers 112

Cleveland Cavaliers 124, Milwaukee Bucks 119

Toronto Raptors 119, Chicago Bulls 114

New York Knicks 118, Charlotte Hornets 113

San Antonio Spurs 120, LA Clippers 107

Philadelphia 76ers 104, Utah Jazz 97

Denver Nuggets 112, Brooklyn Nets 104

Sacramento Kings 94, Oklahoma City Thunder 86

Memphis Grizzlies 98, Portland Trail Blazers 97

Rockets Host Cavs Tomorrow

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets will return to action tomorrow when they host LeBron James and the Cavaliers at the Toyota Center. Houston is riding a three-game winning streak after Sunday’s 137-110 rout of Utah. The Rockets sit at 8-and-3 overall. The Cavs are just 5-and-6.

NHL

Nashville Predators 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Carolina Hurricanes 3, Florida Panthers 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Arizona Coyotes 1

Edmonton Oilers 2, New York Islanders 1 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 3, New Jersey Devils 1

Buffalo Sabres 3, Washington Capitals 1

Montreal Canadiens 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Vancouver Canucks 5, Calgary Flames 3

Los Angeles Kings 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)

Stars Wrap Up Homestand Friday Against Islanders

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars are off the ice until Friday when they wrap up their three-game homestand against the New York Islanders. Dallas has split the first two games on the stand after Monday’s 4-1 setback to Winnipeg. The Jets sit at 8-and-7 on the season.

No Changes At Top Of College Football Playoff Rankings

(Undated) — Georgia is still number-one in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs are followed by Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. Just outside of the top-four are Oklahoma at number-five and TCU at number-six. Miami is seventh, with Wisconsin, Washington and Auburn rounding out the top-10.

MLB Hands Out Gold Glove Awards

(New York, NY) — Major League Baseball is honoring the best defensive players in the sport with the Gold Glove Awards. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Royals left fielder Alex Gordon each earned the award for the fifth time. The Rockies, Diamondbacks, Twins, Angels and Royals all had two players win a Gold Glove.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — In other local college football action on Saturday, Texas hosts Kansas, Texas A&M entertains New Mexico, Texas Tech battles Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and SMU visits Navy.

College Basketball Tips Off This Week

(Undated) — The college basketball season tips off this week for most schools around the country. On Friday, SMU plays host to UMBC, TCU welcomes Louisiana-Monroe, Texas faces Northwestern State, and Baylor matches up with Central Arkansas. Texas A&M will take part in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center Friday and faces West Virginia.

Reports: UCLA Hoopsters Cuffed For Shoplifting In China

(Los Angeles, CA) — UCLA basketball may have run into big trouble in China. Three Bruins players were reportedly arrested yesterday on suspicion of shoplifting. One of the players is LiAngelo Ball, the younger brother of former Bruin and current Laker Lonzo Ball. Cody Riley of Chatsworth and Jalen Hill of Corona were also detained. All three are freshmen.