Wednesday Sports Update – Ezekiel Elliott Allowed To Play This Week

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cowboys’ Elliott Granted Temporary Restraining Order, Can Play Sunday

(White Plains, New York, NY) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can play this weekend against the 49ers in San Francisco. A U.S. District judge in the Southern District of New York has granted Elliott a temporary restraining order that blocks the league’s six-game suspension. According to NFL Media, the suspension is stayed for 14 days or until further proceedings. A federal appeals court overturned a Texas court’s injunction last week that had allowed Elliott to keep playing. Elliott was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy related to domestic violence allegations last year.

Cowboys Prep For 49ers

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for their showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in northern California. The ‘Boys come out of their bye week third in the NFC East at 2-and-3. Philadelphia currently leads division at 5-and-1. The Niners sit at 0-and-6.

Goodell Pleased With Meeting On Social Issues

(New York, NY) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is pleased with Tuesday’s meeting with team owners, players and some executives on social issues. Goodell says they had a very productive meeting and it shows the commitment to work with players on social injustice.

Yankees Rally Past Astros To Even ALCS At Two

(Bronx, NY) — The American League Championship Series is all even at two games apiece. Gary Sanchez doubled in the go-ahead runs in a four-run eighth inning as the Yankees rallied to beat the Astros 6-4 in Game Four in New York. Aaron Judge homered to get the Yankees on the board in the seventh and doubled in the tying run in the eighth as New York overcame a 4-0 deficit. Ken Giles took the loss. Yuli Gurriel broke up a scoreless game with a three-run double in the sixth to give Houston the lead. Starter Lance McCullers took a one-hit shutout into the seventh before Judge homered. Game Four is tonight.

Cubs In 0-3 NLCS Hole To Dodgers

(Chicago, IL) — The Cubs are one loss from going home for the winter. They fell 6-1 to the Dodgers in Game Three of the National League Championship Series in Chicago. Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the first off Yu Darvish, but Kyle Hendricks allowed four runs in five-plus frames to take the loss. The Cubs will try to avoid elimination in tonight’s Game Four. Jake Arrieta starts for Chicago opposite LA’s Alex Wood.

Stars Clip Winless Coyotes

(Dallas, TX) — Ben Bishop stopped 27-of-28 shots sent his way to help lead the Stars past the Coyotes 3-1 in Dallas. Radek Faksa and Dan Hamhuis had a goal and an assist apiece in the winning effort. Alexander Radulov buried his first goal as a member of the Stars into an empty net late in the third to ice the game. Dallas has won three-of-four after dropping the first two games of the season. The teams rematch tomorrow in Arizona.

Rockets Stun Warriors On Opening Night

(Oakland, CA) — The Rockets shocked the defending-champion Warriors 122-121 at ORACLE Arena to conclude the opening night of the NBA season. Kevin Durant’s two as time expired was ruled too late and let Houston come away with the win. James Harden tallied 27 points and 10 assists, while Chris Paul had four with 11 helpers in his Rockets’ debut.

Irving Makes Return To Cleveland

(Cleveland, OH) — It was almost a storybook return to Cleveland for Celtics’ star Kyrie Irving. Irving came up short on a game-tying, three-point attempt at the buzzer as Boston fell to the Cavaliers 102-99 in Cleveland. The Cavs traded Irving to the Celtics during the offseason after he demanded a trade. Irving scored 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting with 10 assists in defeat.

Mavs Open Season Tonight Against Hawks

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks open up the regular season tonight hosting the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. The Mavs will then entertain Sacramento on Friday before traveling to Houston on Saturday.

(Compiled from TTWN Media Networks LLC)