Wednesday Sports Update – Dodgers Take World Series Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor is congratulated after hitting a home run during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Dodgers are getting the jump on the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Clayton Kershaw outdueled Dallas Keuchel as the Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1 in Game One at Chavez Ravine. Kershaw combined with two relievers on a three-hitter. The left-hander struck out 11 without a walk over seven innings of three-hit ball for the win. Kenley Jansen got the final three outs for the save. Chris Taylor hit Keuchel’s first pitch of the game for a solo homer to put LA on top early. Alex Bregman’s solo homer in the fourth got Houston even, but Justin Turner tagged a two-run shot in the sixth to put the Dodgers in front to stay. Keuchel surrendered three runs in six and two thirds frames to take the loss. The Dodgers host Game Two of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday. Pregame begins this evening at six on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Heat Issues During World Series

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Dodgers and Astros were joined by thousands of baseball fans in sweating out the first few innings of Game One of the World Series. The temperature at first pitch yesterday was 103 degrees, the highest known temperature for a World Series game. LAFD officials say the fire department tended to nearly two dozen people at the game, though none of the patients had specific heat-related complaints. Seven people ended up going to a hospital, with one complaining of chest pain and another suffering a seizure. Temperatures are expected to be scorching once again for tonight’s Game Two.

Cowboys Prep For Redskins

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for their showdown with the NFC East rival Washington Redskins on Sunday in Landover. The ‘Boys evened their record at 3-and-3 with their 40-10 rout of the 49ers last weekend. The ‘Skins are also 3-and-3. The Eagles lead the division at 6-and-1.

Cowboys Sign Kicker Nugent; Release DE Moore

(Frisco, TX) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in veteran kicker Mike Nugent to replace the injured Dan Bailey. The ‘Boys have signed Nugent, who was one of three kickers in for a tryout on Tuesday. The team released defensive end Damontre Moore to clear a roster spot. Bailey is dealing with a groin injury he suffered in Sunday’s 40-10 win at San Francisco. The 35-year-old has 236 career field goals over his 12-year career. The 3-and-3 Cowboys visit the 3-and-3 Washington Redskins this Sunday.

Texans Prep For Seahawks

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are preparing for Sunday’s showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle. Houston has alternated wins and losses over its first six games after a 33-17 home win over Cleveland in Week Six. The Seahawks are 4-and-2.

Mavs Host Grizzlies Tonight In First End Of Home-And-Home

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks host the Grizzlies tonight in the first end of a home-and-home set at American Airlines Center. The teams will rematch tomorrow in Memphis. The Mavs are 0-and-4 following Monday’s 133-103 loss to the Warriors. The Grizzlies are 3-and-0.

Rockets Begin Road Trip Tonight In Philly

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Rockets begin a three-game road trip tonight in Philadelphia against the 76ers. Houston will also make stops in Charlotte and Memphis on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Rockets are 3-and-1 after Monday’s 98-90 home loss to the Grizzlies. The Sixers sit at 1-and-3.

NBA

——

Orlando Magic 125, Brooklyn Nets 121

Cleveland Cavaliers 119, Chicago Bulls 112

Boston Celtics 110, New York Knicks 89

Indiana Pacers 130, Minnesota Timberwolves 107

Portland Trail Blazers 103, New Orleans Pelicans 93

LA Clippers 102, Utah Jazz 84

Avalanche Skate Past Stars Behind Nieto Hat Trick

(Denver, CO) — Matt Nieto notched his first career hat trick as the Avalanche skated to a 5-3 win over the Stars at the Pepsi Center. Jamie Benn, Brett Ritchie and John Klingberg had goals for Dallas, which saw its winning streak end at four games. Ben Bishop and Kari Lehtonen split time in net. The Stars continue their five-game road trip tomorrow in Edmonton.

NHL

——

Anaheim Ducks 6, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Edmonton Oilers 1 (OT)

New York Islanders 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

Montreal Canadiens 5, Florida Panthers 1

Los Angeles Kings 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (SO)

Buffalo Sabres 1, Detroit Red Wings 0

Vancouver Canucks 1, Minnesota Wild 0

Calgary Flames 3, Nashville Predators 2 (SO)

Colorado Avalanche 5, Dallas Stars 3

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

World Series Tickets Top $1,000 Resale

(Undated) — Resale ticket prices for the World Series games top a thousand dollars for the second straight year. The ticket search engine SeatGeek puts the average resale price above one-thousand dollars to watch the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other online ticket brokers including StubHub show prices starting at around 600-dollars for single seats for games played at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Tickets for Game 7, if needed, at Dodger Stadium start at around eleven-hundred bucks.