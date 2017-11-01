Wednesday Sports Update – Dodgers Extend World Series

(Los Angeles, CA) — The World Series is headed to a deciding Game Seven. The Dodgers defeated the Astros 3-1 in Game Six in Los Angeles to knot the Fall Classic at three games apiece. Joc Pederson homered and the Dodgers’ bullpen fired four-and-a-third innings of two-hit, shutout relief. Tony Watson got one out to get credit for the win. Starter Rich Hill fanned five over four-and-two-thirds frames of one-run ball. Kenley Jansen got the final six outs for his second save. Justin Verlander struck out nine over six innings of three-hit, two-run ball to take the loss. George Springer gave Houston a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the third. Chris Taylor tied it for LA with an RBI double in the sixth and Corey Seager added a sac-fly to put LA ahead. Pederson homered in the seventh. The Dodgers host Game Seven on Wednesday. Pregame begins this evening at six on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

NFLPA Files Appeal Of Elliott Suspension

(Dallas, TX) — Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott’s suspension case is still in court. The NFL Players Association on Tuesday filed an emergency motion for an injunction appeal on his behalf. The filing came the day after a New York court reinstated the NFL’s six-game suspension of Elliott because of claims of domestic violence. The judge gave Elliott’s side 24 hours to appeal. Tuesday’s motion requests a delay of the ruling so Elliott can appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cowboys’ Jones Says Elliott Paying For NFL’s Past Mistakes

(Dallas, TX) — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott is paying for the NFL’s past mistakes with former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice. Jones told a Dallas radio station yesterday that Elliott is a victim of an overcorrection and that this wouldn’t of been an issue before the Ray Rice assault case in 2014. Rice was initially suspended two games but was later banned indefinitely after a video surfaced of the incident.

Cowboys Prep For Chiefs

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys continue to prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys are coming off road wins over the 49ers and Redskins, scoring a combined 73 points in the two games. Dallas sits at 4-and-3 on the season, two-and-a-half games behind NFC East-leading Philadelphia. The Chiefs are 6-and-2.

Texans Prep For Colts

(Houston, TX) — The Texans continue to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Houston looks to bounce back from its 41-38 loss in Seattle. The Texans are 3-and-4 but sit just one game behind both Tennessee and Jacksonville for first place in the AFC South. The Colts are 2-and-6. In roster news, the Texans re-signed tackle Kendall Lamm and placed defensive end Christian Covington on injured reserve.

NBA

——

Indiana Pacers 101, Sacramento Kings 83

Phoenix Suns 122, Brooklyn Nets 114

Oklahoma City Thunder 110, Milwaukee Bucks 91

Los Angeles Lakers 113, Detroit Pistons 93

Mavs Clash With Clippers Tonight In LA

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Mavericks clash with the Clippers tonight in Los Angeles. Dallas is riding a three-game losing streak after Monday’s 104-89 setback in Utah. The Mavs are just 1-and-7 on the season. The Clippers come in at 4-and-2.

Rockets Begin Road Trip Tonight In New York

(New York, NY) — The Rockets begin a brief two-game road trip tonight in New York against the Knicks. Houston will then visit Atlanta on Friday before returning home for a three-game homestand starting Sunday against Utah. The Rockets are 5-and-3 after Monday’s 115-107 loss to Philadelphia. The Knicks come in at 3-and-3.

NHL

——

New York Rangers 6, Vegas Golden Knights 4

Detroit Red Wings 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

Winnipeg Jets 2, Minnesota Wild 1

Stars Wrap Up Road Trip Tomorrow In Winnipeg

(Winnipeg, Manitoba) — The Stars wrap up their five-game road trip tomorrow night in Winnipeg against the Jets. Dallas is 2-and-2 on the trek so far after Monday’s 2-1 overtime victory in Vancouver. The Stars sit at 7-and-5 overall.

Georgia Number-One In First College Football Playoff Rankings

(Undated) — Georgia is number-one in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The Bulldogs are followed by Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. Just outside of the top-four are Oklahoma at number-five and Ohio State at number-six. Rankings will come out each Tuesday until the national semifinals are revealed on December 3rd. Penn State is seventh, with TCU, Wisconsin and Miami rounding out the top-10. The Coaches’ Poll has Alabama first, followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Notre Dame and Clemson are fifth and sixth, respectively.