Wednesday Sports Update – Cowboys Rookie Camp Starts Today

Cowboys Open Rookie Camp Today

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys will host a three-day rookie camp at The Star in Frisco starting today. The same players from rookie minicamp are expected to participate. The Cowboys will report for training camp in Oxnard, California, on Saturday, with the first practice set for next Monday. The ‘Boys open preseason action August 3rd versus the Arizona Cardinals in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys’ Elliott Appeals Speeding Citation

(Frisco, TX) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is appealing a misdemeanor speeding citation in Frisco, Texas. Multiple outlets report Elliott had entered a plea of no contest on June 28th, but recently appealed the citation. The 21-year-old was cited for driving 100 miles-per-hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone in April. The news comes just a day after reports surfaced that police are investigating an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night involving the running back. Elliott led the NFL last season as a rookie with 1,631 rushing yards. The Cowboys drafted him fourth overall out of Ohio State last year.

Orioles Crush Rangers

(Baltimore, MD) — Chris Davis crushed two home runs and piled up six RBI to help the Orioles rout the Rangers 12-1 in Baltimore. Davis hit a two-run bomb to highlight a six-run first inning before adding a grand slam in the fourth to break the game open. Shin-Soo Choo’s leadoff homer gave Texas a short-lived lead in the first. Tyson Ross surrendered nine runs in less than four innings to take the loss. The Rangers have lost three in-a-row. The Rangers and Orioles continue their four-game series tonight in Baltimore. Martin Perez will take the mound for Texas. Pregame begins at 5:30 on KGNC.

Astros Sink Mariners

(Houston, TX) — Evan Gattis connected for two solo shots to help the Astros defeat the Mariners 6-2 in the second of three at Minute Maid Park. Brad Peacock improved to 8-and-1, striking out nine over seven innings of one-run ball. Luke Gregerson got the final four outs for his first save of the season.

Astros’ Correa Out 6-To-8 Weeks With Torn Thumb Ligament

(Houston, TX) — Astros All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is out six-to-eight weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Correa suffered the injury in Monday’s home loss to Seattle. He’s been placed on the 10-day disabled list and will undergo surgery. Correa is hitting .320 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 84 games this season. The Astros called up third baseman Colin Moran from Triple-A Fresno to fill the void.

MLB National League

——

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3

Philadelphia Phillies 5, Miami Marlins 2

St. Louis Cardinals 5, New York Mets 0

Arizona Diamondbacks 11, Cincinnati Reds 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta Braves 1

Colorado Rockies 9, San Diego Padres 7

MLB American League

——

Baltimore Orioles 12, Texas Rangers 1

Boston Red Sox 5, Toronto Blue Jays 4 (15 inn)

New York Yankees 6, Minnesota Twins 3

Houston Astros 6, Seattle Mariners 2

Detroit Tigers 9, Kansas City Royals 3

Tampa Bay Rays 4, Oakland Athletics 3

MLB Interleague

——

Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington Nationals 4, Los Angeles Angels 3

San Francisco Giants 2, Cleveland Indians 1 (10 inn)

Yankees Acquire Frazier, Robertson And Kahnle From White Sox

(Undated) — The White Sox are pulling off another monster trade with one of the marquee franchises in Major League Baseball. Chicago is shipping infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees for outfield prospect Blake Rutherford and two other prospects, along with reliever Tyler Clippard.

Spurs Finalizing Deal With Ginobili

(San Antonio, TX) — Manu Ginobili is returning for a 16th NBA season. ESPN reports the Spurs are finalizing a one-year contract with the soon-to-be 40-year-old. The four-time NBA champion has spent his entire 15-year career in San Antonio.