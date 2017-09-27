Wednesday Sports Update – Astros Pound Rangers

Houston Astros' Brian McCann (16), Cameron Maybin (3) and Yuli Gurriel (10) celebrate Maybin's three-run home run as they walk to the dugout past Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The shot came off a pitch from Rangers reliever Yohander Mendez. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Astros Clinch Home-Field With Rout Of Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — The Astros clinched home-field in the ALDS with a 14-3 rout of the Rangers in Arlington. Brian McCann and Cameron Maybin homered and had three RBI apiece for Houston, which is a game behind Cleveland for the top spot in the AL. Dallas Keuchel struck out eight over six strong innings to improve to 14-and-5. Delino DeShields smacked an inside-the-park homer for Texas, which has dropped five straight. Cole Hamels was rocked for six runs in only three innings to fall to 11-and-5.

MLB National League

Philadelphia Phillies 4, Washington Nationals 1

New York Mets 4, Atlanta Braves 3

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Cincinnati Reds 6

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado Rockies 6, Miami Marlins 0

Arizona Diamondbacks 11, San Francisco Giants 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 9, San Diego Padres 2

MLB American League

New York Yankees 6, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Minnesota Twins 8, Cleveland Indians 6

Toronto Blue Jays 9, Boston Red Sox 4

Los Angeles Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City Royals 2, Detroit Tigers 1

Seattle Mariners 6, Oakland Athletics 3

MLB Interleague

Pittsburgh Pirates 10, Baltimore Orioles 1

Cowboys Prep For Rams

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for their Week Four matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys moved to 2-and-1 with Monday’s 28-17 win at Arizona. The Rams are also 2-and-1.

Texans Prep For Titans

(Houston, TX) — The Texans continue to prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. It’s the first of three straight home games for the Texans, who sit at 1-and-2 after their 36-33 loss at New England this past Sunday. The Titans are 2-and-1.

Corruption Charges In College Basketball

(New York, NY) — Assistant coaches at top-tier college basketball programs are being accused of taking cash bribes to deliver star athletes to an adviser or agent. The FBI says several assistants and the head of sports marketing at Adidas have been charged. Arizona’s Emanuel Richardson and Auburn’s Chuck Person are among those accused.

Stars Skate Past Wild

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars skated to a 4-1 win over the Wild in an exhibition affair in Dallas. Tyler Seguin scored twice for the Stars, who improved to 3-2-and-0. The Stars wrap up preseason play on Saturday against the Wild in Minnesota.

Mavericks Continue Training Camp

(Dallas, TX) — The Dallas Mavericks continue training camp today. The preseason tips off next Monday against the Bucks at home. The Mavs will host the Hawks in the regular season opener on October 18th.

>>College Football Preview

(Undated) — The college locals are gearing up for their next games. Texas opens up Big 12 play at Iowa State tomorrow night. On Saturday, Texas A&M hosts South Carolina, Texas Tech entertains 14th-ranked Oklahoma State, SMU hosts UConn, and Baylor travels to Kansas State. Eleventh-ranked TCU is off this week.

Poll Shows Support For Legalizing Nationwide Sports Betting

(Undated) — A new poll is showing strong support for legalized nationwide sports betting. A University of Massachusetts Lowell-“Washington Post” poll indicates a majority of Americans support making gambling on professional sports legal in all states. Sports betting is only legal now in Nevada, Delaware, Montana and Oregon.