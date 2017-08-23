Wednesday Sports Update – Angels Pound Rangers 10-1

(Anaheim, CA) — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and drove in four as the Angels won a laugher, 10-1, against the Rangers in Anaheim. Los Angeles is a half-game behind the Twins for the second Wild Card spot in the AL. Texas is three games out after splitting the first two of the four-game series with the Halos. Tyson Ross fell to 3-and-3, giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks. He did not make it out of the fourth inning. The Rangers and Angels play the third installment of their four-game series tonight in Anaheim. Andrew Cashner will be on the bump for Texas. He is 7-and-9 with a 3.31 ERA. Pregame begins at 8:30pm on KGNC.

Rangers Place Gallo On Concussion DL

(Anaheim, CA) — Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is on the seven-day concussion disabled list. He was hurt in Sunday’s loss to the White Sox. Gallo is batting .205 with 35 home runs and 65 RBI in 113 games this season. The Rangers recalled infielder Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the void.

Nats Nip Astros

(Houston, TX) — Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer as the Nationals nipped the Astros 4-3 in the opener of a three-game set in Houston. Josh Reddick went 3-for-4 with two RBI for the ‘Stros, who are 5-and-5 in their last 10. Charlie Morton allowed all four runs during his six-inning start to fall to 10-and-6.

MLB National League

——

Miami Marlins 12, Philadelphia Phillies 8 (G1)

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 5

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, New York Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati Reds 9

Miami Marlins 7, Philadelphia Phillies 4 (G2)

San Diego Padres 12, St. Louis Cardinals 4

Milwaukee Brewers 4, San Francisco Giants 3

MLB American League

——

Oakland Athletics 6, Baltimore Orioles 4

Tampa Bay Rays 6, Toronto Blue Jays 5

New York Yankees 13, Detroit Tigers 4

Boston Red Sox 9, Cleveland Indians 1

Minnesota Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Los Angeles Angels 10, Texas Rangers 1

MLB Interleague

——

Atlanta Braves 4, Seattle Mariners 0

Washington Nationals 4, Houston Astros 3

Kansas City Royals 3, Colorado Rockies 2

Cowboys Prep For Raiders

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for Saturday’s preseason showdown with the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys are 2-and-1 so far in exhibition play after Saturday’s 24-19 home win over the Colts.

Report: Beckham Could Miss Opener

(Undated) — The Giants could be without their best player for their season opener. ESPN reports wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior is in danger of missing New York’s matchup at the Cowboys on September 10th. Beckham was hurt during the Giants’ preseason loss to the Browns when he got hit low by cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. The LSU product played in all 16 games last season, piling up 101 catches, 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. Beckham has double digit TDs in all three years of his career.

Texans Name Savage Starting QB

(Houston, TX) — Tom Savage is the starting quarterback of the Texans. Head coach Bill O’Brien officially named Savage the starter on Tuesday, and rookie Deshaun Watson the backup. Savage has appeared in five games over his first three NFL seasons and has thrown for 588 yards and one interception. The Texans took Watson with the 12th overall pick this year out of Clemson.

Cavs, Celtics Agree To Swap For Irving

(Undated) — Two Eastern Conference powers are making a big trade. The Cavaliers and Celtics have agreed to a deal that sends guard Kyrie Irving to Boston. Cleveland gets Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick that Boston controls. Irving averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists last season.

Patriots Give Trump Super Bowl Ring

(Boston, MA) — President Trump is the owner of a Super Bowl ring. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he gave Trump a ring so he would have something special to display in his presidential library. The ring commemorates New England’s 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.