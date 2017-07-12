Wednesday Sports Update – American League Wins All Star Game

American League's Seattle Mariners Robinson Cano (22), second from left, congratulated Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller, after winning the MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Miami. Cano hit a home run in the tenth inning to win the game. The American League defeated the National league 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AL Tops NL In ASG For Fifth Straight Year

(Miami, FL) — The American League is celebrating its fifth straight win in the MLB All-Star Game. Robinson Cano’s solo homer in the top of the 10th lifted the AL to a 2-1 win over the National League at Marlins Park in Miami. Home Run Derby runner-up Miguel Sano smacked an RBI single in the fifth for the AL. Craig Kimbrel got the win and Andrew Miller the save. Yadier Molina launched a solo shot in the sixth to tie things up for the NL. Wade Davis took the loss. Each league now has 43 wins in the all-time series.

Mavs Sink Heat

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Mavericks edged the Heat, 78-73, in the Las Vegas Summer League yesterday. Yogi Ferrell poured in 23 points for Dallas, which went 3-and-0 in preliminary-round play. The tournament portion of the event begins today.

Rockets Face Nuggets In Vegas Tournament

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Rockets will face Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament today. The Rockets finished 2-and-1 in preliminary round play. Denver went 0-and-3.

Williams Advances At Wimbledon

(London, England) — Venus Williams is moving on at Wimbledon. Williams posted a straight-set win over Jelena Ostapenko to advance to the semifinals. The 10th-seeded Williams will face Johanna Konta, who upset second-seeded Simona Halep in the quarters.

Stars Re-Sign Gemel Smith

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars have re-signed forward Gemel Smith to a one-year, two-way contract. Smith tallied three goals and three assists in 17 games with the Stars last season, his first in the NHL.

Wings Visit Chicago Today

(Rosemont, IL) — The Dallas Wings are back in action this morning at the Chicago Sky. The Wings have lost two of three after Sunday’s 98-78 setback in Atlanta. Dallas is 9-and-10 on the season. Chicago comes in just 4-and-12.

Mayweather, McGregor Launch Promotional Tour

(Los Angeles, CA) — The countdown for the mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is on. The duo kicked off their promotional tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Mayweather is coming out of retirement to face the UFC star and 28-year-old McGregor on Saturday, August 26.

Cardinals’ Arians Reveals Cancer Surgery

(Undated) — Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is revealing he had kidney cancer surgery earlier this year. In his new book “The Quarterback Whisperer” Arians said that he had surgery to remove a “small portion” of his kidney in February after being diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. Arians says he feels great and is “cancer-free again”

Texas’ Bamba Ruled Eligible By NCAA

(Austin, TX) — Texas five-star center Mohamed Bamba is eligible to play next season. The NCAA announced the decision yesterday. Bamba is ranked as the third-best player in the nation and number-two center, according to ESPN.