Wednesday Dallas Cowboys Update

Cowboys Continue Minicamp Today

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys continue their three-day, mandatory minicamp today. It’s the final workouts for the team ahead of training camp next month. The preseason is less than two months away with the ‘Boys’ first game set for August 3rd against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Michael Irvin Speaking Out On Sexual Battery Allegations

(Ft. Lauderdale, FL) — Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is addressing serious allegations of sexual battery. Irvin and attorney Kenneth Padowitz met with reporters yesterday and continued to deny that Irvin did anything wrong during a March incident near his hometown of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Irvin, who starred with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, was listed on a sexual battery report from Ft. Lauderdale police for an alleged incident that took place inside a hotel on March 22nd. The State’s Attorney’s Office in Broward County confirmed that they have received the case from Ft. Lauderdale police and the investigation is ongoing. They are reiterating that no charges have been filed at this time.