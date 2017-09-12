Cotton: Weather A Mixed Bag

When we had that incredible run of rainy days in August, most people in agriculture were very happy. But there was some concern about the effect on cotton – which likes hot, dry weather. I talked about that with Texas A&M AgriLife cotton specialist Seth Byrd:

Despite the heat issue, with the beneficial rains Seth mentioned, he says good yields remain achievable.

