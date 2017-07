Drought conditions are beginning to spread across the Texas Panhandle with particular concern for the eastern portion of the region. To see this week’s update of the Texas Drought Monitor map, go here:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

The magnitude of our dry spell shows up in the National Weather Service’s official precipitation totals for Amarillo. Since May 1, Amarillo’s rainfall total has been 2.96 inches; that’s 3.60 inches below normal.