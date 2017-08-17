Watch Out For Con Artists!

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has put out a warning on a scam that appears to be on the rise right now.

If you have hay, cattle, or equipment to sell, this scam is aimed at you. TSCRA says the con that the crooks are attempting involves the use of counterfeit checks sent to the seller. Not only are the checks bogus, the amount written on them is higher than the price you agreed to sell for, and you’re requested to send that “extra” amount of money on to someone else. In the end, if you fall victim to this ripoff, you’re out the money.

If you encounter a situation like this, contact your local TSCRA Special Ranger. More information is available here:

http://tscra.org/cattle-raisers-issue-warning-amid-uptick-in-scams-targeting-ranchers/