Wanted Fugitive Now Behind Bars Along With Accomplice

A wanted fugitive along with an accomplice are now both behind bars.

William Alexander McHugh was wanted out of Potter County a for probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Amarillo Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 3700 block of Torre Drive on Friday, November 10, around 11:00 a.m. on information members of the APD PACE unit developed that McHugh and a wanted female contributing to his whereabouts were at the home.

Once at the residence officers made contact with 22-year old Kammie Westbrook wanted for a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of Marijuana as well as a Probation Violation warrant for Child Neglect.

Westbrook refused to cooperate with officials and ran upstairs to a bedroom and blocked the door. She proceeded to jump from a second story window and ran into the alleyway to hide inside of a dumpster.

She was arrested for her warrants and also charged with Evading Arrest.

William McHugh was located in the next dumpster and arrested on his outstanding warrant as well as an on-view charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Randall County Detention Center