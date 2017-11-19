Walt Weaver Running For Judge Of Potter County Court At Law #1

Local attorney Walt Weaver is running for judge of the Potter County Court at Law # 2.

Weaver is a founding partner at the firm Herrmann &Weaver and has practiced law in Amarillo for 24 years.

I asked him why he is seeking the office.

Weaver also talked about what he would do if elected.

Weaver said he would also work to establish a veteran’s court and to improve the mental health and domestic violence programs.

Judge W.F. “Corky Roberts currently holds this office, but he is not seeking re-election this term.

The complete interview with Walt Weaver:

In addition to practicing criminal,

family, juvenile and civil law, Weaver is

a former felony prosecutor who is

dual Board Certified by the State

Bar of Texas in Criminal Law and

Criminal Appellate Law. Served as Assistant District

Attorney and Chief Felony Prosecutor for the 108th District Court,

worked as a Briefing Attorney in the Seventh Court of Appeals and

have completed the State Bar of Texas Guardianship Certification

program.