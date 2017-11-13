Wade Gordon Hair Academy To Offer Free Haircuts

The Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy is taking the extra effort to honor the men and women who serve our country.

Starting today through Friday, November the 17th the academy will offer free haircuts for veterans and active duty military members.

They say it’s their way of giving back to those who have and are still serving our country while also giving their students a chance to sharpen their skills

For more information call (806) 340-0664.

Wade Gordon Barber Academy

121 Westgate Parkway, Suite 40

Amarillo, TX