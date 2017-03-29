Your Voice Needed In Amarillo’s Economic Development Future

You have a say in Amarillo’s Economic Development future. Thursday night the City, AEDC and a consulting firm want the citizen’s input on this issue.

Jesse Patton with the Public communications & community engagement office of the city.

Avalanche Consulting will lead the forum and discuss the importance of creating a community’s economic vision and will share some examples from other successful communities. They will then outline five to six topic areas and ask attendees to write their ideas about their vision and community values in breakout groups focused on areas such as education, industry, and quality of life.

The event will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza from 6 till 7 pm March 30th. Patton stressed that community input is critical and in addition to attending the meeting, residents and business owners are asked to complete the online Community & Business Survey located at alignamarillo.com. For more information go to our website at KGNCNEWSNOW.COM