Virdinski’s damaged in fire

No injuries were reported after a fire in a restaurant in Southwest Amarillo. Just before noon Saturday, fire crews were called to Virdinski’s Rub Shack on Olsen where they found light smoke coming from the roof. Employees said the fire started on the grill and went up into the vent hood. They tried to put it out with an extinguisher but didn’t get all of it. Firefighters had it under control within 10 minutes and the grill, vent hood, and ceiling material around the hood were the only areas affected. Damages are estimated at $10,000.