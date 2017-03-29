Video Released of Friendly Discount Robber

The Amarillo Police Department has released a new look at the man who robbed the Friendly Discount Store at 2900 South Western. The man was caught on surveillance camera robbing the clerk while flashing his weapon, complete with audio. The man is now believed to be around 6’0 or 6’2″. If you think you might recognize his voice, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. If your tip leads to the robber’s identification and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a man who committed armed robbery on Sunday night. He walked into the Friendly Discount Store at 2900 South Western, put a sack on the counter, and told the employee to put the money in the bag. He then lifted his shirt to flash a handgun, and the woman did as she was told. He took the money and drove westbound on Garland Avenue in what is described as an older, white four door car. The robber is described as a white man around 50 years of age, 6-foot-4-inches tall, and around 200 lbs, with brown or gray hair. He also has facial hair that officials said could be a goatee, and he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jacket and jeans.