Veterans Affairs New Help Line

The U.S. department of veteran affairs is making it easier for vets and their families to get the services they need with their new MY VA 311 phone service. The 1 -844- MY VA 311 or 1-844-698-2311 line will serve as a go-to source for Veterans and their families who don’t know what number to call. Barbara Moore Chief of patient and community relations with the Amarillo VA Health care system explains.

Moore adds that if you know what number you’re calling – keep calling it. None of the existing VA numbers will go away. The future vision is that 1-844-MY VA 311 will become a 24/7 one-stop information service platform for all VA services.