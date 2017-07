A veteran committed suicide Wednesday morning in front of the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center in Amarillo.

Barbara Moore Chief, Community, and Patient Relations Service Amarillo VA Health Care system

Moore added

That number is the Veteran Crisis hot line at (800)273-8255 and press 1. This line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Details on the individual have not been released to protect the veteran and their family’s privacy