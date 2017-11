Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a suspect wanted in the vandalism of an ATM in Amarillo.

Cameras captured the suspect using what appears to be a lighter to cause thousands of dollars of damage to the ATM owned by the Education Credit Union located on Southwest 45th Avenue.

If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip at ama.police.org.