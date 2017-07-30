Utility Billing Switches Online and Phone Payment System

The City of Amarillo’s Utility Billing Department will be switching their online and phone payment system over the next few days. If you are a current user of the one-time payment or enrolled in the online payment system, the systems will be shut down for maintenance beginning at 8:00 Monday morning through 8am Tuesday. If you use the one time or online payment system, payments will not be reflected within the new system. Payments can still be made in person, by mail, or through the night drop while the systems are down for maintenance.