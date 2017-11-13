USDA: Mixed Results For Wheat

For our state’s winter wheat crop, planting is moving along briskly, but there’s been a little slippage in condition ratings.

The USDA Crop Progress report released this afternoon shows 89 percent of Texas wheat is in the ground, slightly ahead of the 87 percent that the five-year average indicates is normal for this point in the season. However, the portion of the crop rated as good-to-excellent, is just 46 percent. That’s down 3 percentage points from last week, but also 3 points better than a year ago at this time.

Meanwhile, harvest of Texas summer crops ̶ such as corn, cotton, and sorghum ̶ appears to be moving along at a good clip.

To see the full report, go here: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/prog4617.pdf