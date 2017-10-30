USDA: Good News on Wheat

It looks like the winter wheat crop in Texas is off to a better start this year.

USDA’s Crop Progress report, issued this afternoon, included the first look at condition ratings for the new season. And it shows 43 percent of the state’s wheat crop is in the good-to-excellent range. A year ago at this time, just 36 percent of the state’s wheat was at that level.

Today’s report also shows harvest of the state’s principal summer crops – corn, cotton, and sorghum – is running even with or slightly ahead of five-year averages.

To get the full report, go here:

https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/prog4417.pdf