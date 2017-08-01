Upgrades Completed to Online Utility Bill Payment Service

The City of Amarillo Utility Billing department’s online and phone payment services have now been upgraded. If you use the one-time payment system or are enrolled in the online payment system, the phone payment number has changed to 844-722-6250. You still have to provide your utility account number and billing zip code to make your payment. Payment methods include bank account as well as debit or credit cards. You will still need to provide your confirmation number upon payment to the utility billing office if your payment is within 2-3 business days of your due date.