UPDATED: More Info Available On Mycotoxin Issues

With area farmers sustaining a heavy hit from widespread cases of mycotoxin contamination in corn, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Texas Corn Producers, and other entities are mobilizing to help producers respond.

Previously, we have reported that two educational meetings are scheduled on Wednesday to address concerns about the presence of high levels of fumonisin in corn now being harvested in the Texas Panhandle. The first meeting will be at 9 a.m. at the Castro County Expo, 405 S.E. 4th St., Dimmitt. The second meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Moore County Community Center, 1600 S. Maddox St. in Dumas.

In advance of those meetings, more information has been released by AgriLife through a document available by using this link: http://txppipm.blogspot.com/2017/09/issues-of-fumonison-in-corn-across.html