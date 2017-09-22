UPDATE: TXDOT To Postpone Friday Night Bell Street Closing
By David Lovejoy
|
Sep 22, 2017 @ 5:14 PM
On going work at I-40 & Bell Street

The planned closing of Interstate 40 at Bell Street, set for 9 pm Friday night, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The pouring of concrete for the bridge will most likely be rescheduled for next week.

