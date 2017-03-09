Update on Perryton Fire, Donations Needed to Care for Displaced Livestock

The wildfire outside of Perryton, Texas is now the third largest fire in the history of the state. The Texas A&M Forest Service put the acreage burned at just under 320,000 and they tweeted a map of the fire on Wednesday morning which shows the extent of the damage. Officials say the fire is 75% contained at this time.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is providing aid and receiving donations at Livestock Supply Points, aiming to care for 10,000 head of displaced cattle and horses. They estimate 4,200 large round bales of hay are needed to care for them. Click the link below for a list of the checkpoints.