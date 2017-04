According to APD, around 6:00 p.m. detectives issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Raul Holguin for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 20 minutes later SWAT fired tear gas into the house and at 7:00 p.m. entered the house to find that he was not in the home. Holguin is described by police as being a Hispanic male 5’7” tall and weighing 140 pounds.

If you may know the whereabouts of Holguin is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department, or Crime Stoppers 374-4400