Update: 2 Dead, 4 Wounded In Clovis Shooting

Clovis Interim City Attorney Tom Phelps has confirmed six civilians were shot today at the public library in Clovis. Two have died and four have been wounded.

Police were called to the Clovis- Carver public library around 5 pm central time Monday on reports of an active shooter situation.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office has reached out to provide victim’s services to those involved in this incident.

“New Mexico’s thoughts and prayers tonight are with the victims, their families, and the first responders on the ground,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “The Office of the Attorney General has offered our assistance to local law enforcement in Clovis and our victim service specialists are currently assisting the Office of the District Attorney.”