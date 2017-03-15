Unknown Man Phone Scamming Potter County Residents

Several Potter County residents have reported a new phone scam going around town. An unknown man has been calling residents from the number 806-200-3693 claiming to be Sgt. Jackson with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He tells residents they have a warrant out for failing to appear for a Grand Jury summons and that they must make a bond payment by way of a $500 money pack. The Sheriff’s Office does not currently emply a Sgt. Jackson and that number does not belong to them. Officials want to remind you they do not take bonds or any other payments over the phone. If you’re contacted by anyone claiming such, you can confirm their identity by calling 806-379-2900.