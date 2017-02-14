United Way Seeks Public’s Help in Meeting Funding Goal

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon need your help reaching their financial goal for 2017. The group’s goal for this campaign was to reach $4.5 million and they are just $360,000 shy of that. We spoke to Executive Director Katie Noffsker about why reaching their funding is so important.

The money gets distributed to more than 33 different programs provided by 19 different nonprofit agencies throughout Amarillo and Canyon. This includes after-school and child care programs, disaster services, transportation for the elderly, community meals and help for victims of domestic violence.

“Without the full funding requested from United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo would have to reduce the number of kids that we serve in our after school program,” president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo Kimber Daniel said. “While we would do everything in our power to look for funding from other sources, this could potentially mean that we would have to close one or two of our school sites.”

“United Way of Amarillo and Canyon helps our families through health and education. Their investment helps us address these critical issues in our community. They help support two of our youth programs and our Senior Citizens Program,” executive director of the Amarillo Wesley Community Center Liz Alaniz said. “Without this funding, seniors would not have access to healthcare or basic needs; and youth would not get the educational resources needed or scholarship funds to continue with their education. These funds keep our programs affordable for everyone, including scholarships for those with financial needs.”

“United Way is an important funding source for The Salvation Army’s Emergency Shelter and Emergency Services. A decrease in United Way funding would deeply impact the number of people that The Salvation Army can house, feed, and clothe in our emergency shelter,” Major Harvey Johnson with The Salvation Army said. “It would also limit the number of people in the community that we could assist with rent and utilities to keep housed. These critical needs would go unmeant or highly diminished. United Way dollars are used as match for other grants that expand the opportunity to serve more people in the Panhandle area.”

“With community support through United Way, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is able to offer free job training and placement services to the communities of Amarillo and Canyon,” director of workforce development of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Elaina Albarez said. “Last year alone, 78 Goodwill program participants were placed into sustainable jobs and participants attended approximately 250 computer classes and career training sessions. Your support not only helps us to support our mission of creating job opportunities for people with barriers to employment, but you are helping individuals get one step closer to sustainable employment.”

Our local United Way serves over 95,000 people in the panhandle and the lack of funds will be felt. To donate, you can text “support” to 30306 to be directed to their mobile ap, call 806-376-6350 to donate by phone, or visit their website: www.unitedwayama.org.